Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Offer Jeremiah Smith's Brother
Head coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes have made an offer to Angelo Smith, the younger brother of star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
Angelo is a part of the 2027 class and could be a solid addition for the Buckeyes. His older brother, Jeremiah, has made a profound impact on Ohio State's offense.
In his freshman season, he caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Smith was pivotal in helping the Buckeyes win the National Championship, as he was one of their top weapons on offense.
If Angelo can play anything like Jeremiah, he would be a phenomenal addition for the Buckeyes. With his brother playing for Ryan Day and Ohio State, it's more likely that Angelo will commit to the Buckeyes over another school.
The Buckeyes have had success with having talented brothers play for them in the past, as Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa played at a high level and went on to become stars in the NFL.
Jeremiah and Angelo could become the next successful pair of brothers to suit up for the Buckeyes.
