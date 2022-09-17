Report: Ohio State Defensive Backs Josh Proctor, Tanner McCalister Out vs. Toledo
Ohio State's pre-game status report came out around 4:30 this afternoon and listed the usual suspects, but there are two names omitted from the report that are apparently notable absences this evening.
According to Ohio State beat reporter Austin Ward of Dotting The Eyes (Rivals), the Buckeyes will be without starting safety Josh Proctor and starting nickelback Tanner McCalister Saturday evening against Toledo.
The Buckeyes don't release an official depth chart, but it seems likely that Lathan Ransom, Cam Martinez and Kourt Williams would be the next options at both spots. Ransom played quite a bit against Notre Dame after Proctor was pulled off the field for missing a critical tackle.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming were listed as game-time decisions on the status report. Both players went through normal warmups and appeared to be healthy. We'll see if they take the field when Ohio State runs the offense on the field shortly.
