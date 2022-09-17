Ohio State's pre-game status report came out around 4:30 this afternoon and listed the usual suspects, but there are two names omitted from the report that are apparently notable absences this evening.

According to Ohio State beat reporter Austin Ward of Dotting The Eyes (Rivals), the Buckeyes will be without starting safety Josh Proctor and starting nickelback Tanner McCalister Saturday evening against Toledo.

The Buckeyes don't release an official depth chart, but it seems likely that Lathan Ransom, Cam Martinez and Kourt Williams would be the next options at both spots. Ransom played quite a bit against Notre Dame after Proctor was pulled off the field for missing a critical tackle.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming were listed as game-time decisions on the status report. Both players went through normal warmups and appeared to be healthy. We'll see if they take the field when Ohio State runs the offense on the field shortly.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Preview and Prediction As Ohio State Hosts Toledo

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming Game-Time Decisions Against Toledo

Ohio State LB DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum To Return Kickoffs Against Toledo

What To Watch For In Week 3 Of The 2022 College Football Season

Game Preview: Ohio State Aware Of Toledo's Upset Potential

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Toledo During Radio Show

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!