Ohio State Officially Unveils 2002 Throwback Uniforms For Peach Bowl Against Georgia

Confirming our report from earlier this month, Ohio State officially announced it will wear its 2002 throwback uniforms for the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl against Georgia on Dec. 31.

The uniforms, which feature modified a Northwestern striping pattern on the sleeves, are slightly different than 1968 throwback uniforms the Buckeyes first wore in 2015 Sugar Bowl win over Alabama and most recently in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson.

It’s only a few subtle differences, though, as it has the athletic logo on the collar instead of the traditional Block “O” logo. The uniforms have also been upgraded to Nike’s latest Vapor Fusion template and have the word “FIGHT” sewn into the back collar.

Ohio State donned this design in the 2021 Sugar Bowl win over Clemson and 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship loss to Alabama, though the previous iteration was on Nike’s Vapor Untouchable template, with the difference between the two shown in the graphics below.

Vapor Untouchable

Vapor Fusion

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Ranking All 41 FBS Bowl Games By Watchability | USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Wins Heisman Trophy | Desmond Howard Upset With "Baffling" Heisman Voting

Ohio State has worn the road version of its 1968 or 2002 throwback uniforms a total of eight times since the program put its iconic helmet stripe on the sleeves of its standard home and road uniforms in 2006.

That includes the four games mentioned above, as well as wins at Virginia Tech and Michigan in 2015, a win at Oklahoma in 2016 and loss to Penn State in 2016. Those games featured a scarlet Nike Swoosh on the jersey and pants, whereas the playoff uniforms all featured a Diamond Quest Nike Swoosh.

Kickoff between the Buckeyes and Bulldogs is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. If Ohio State wins, it will take on the winner of No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU in Los Angeles on Jan. 9 and will likely wear the same uniform for the second game in a row as the lower-ranked team.

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

How Lincoln Kienholz's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

Ohio State CB Cameron Brown Accepts Invitation To East-West Shrine Bowl

Ohio State Holds Commitments From Top Two Prospects In 2024 Recruiting Class

2024 Florida WR Jeremiah Smith Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State Players Preview Peach Bowl Matchup With Georgia

Ohio State OT Dawand Jones Accepts Invitation To Senior Bowl

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!