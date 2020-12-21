Ohio State Opens 2024 Season with Southern Miss

Ohio State will play the Golden Eagles for the first time to begin the 2024 season.

Despite the fact that we've seen several examples of games put together on short notice this year, don't expect the traditional way of scheduling teams several years in advance to go away any time soon.

According to FBSchedules.com, the Ohio State Buckeyes will open the 2024 season against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. This will be the first time the two schools have ever played one another.

The original report states that a copy of the football game contract with Ohio State was obtained from the University of Southern Miss via a state public records request.

That game contract says Ohio State will play Southern Miss $1.9 million guaranteed for coming to Columbus to open the season on Aug. 31, 2024. The Buckeyes will then travel to Washington to play the Huskies on Sept. 7, which is the first of a home-and-home series the two have scheduled. Ohio State currently have the next two Saturday's open on that 2024 schedule before Big Ten play begins.

