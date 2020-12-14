No Big Ten Title Game if Ohio State or Northwestern Can't Play

The Buckeyes and Wildcats will have to be even more cautious than usual this week because the backup plan is cancelling the game.

With the entire country scrutinizing the process by which the four College Football Playoff teams are selected, the Big Ten threw in another wrinkle on Sunday.

According to Ralph D. Russo of The Associated Press, if either the Ohio State Buckeyes or the Northwestern Wildcats are unable to play for the Big Ten title on Saturday, Dec. 19, the game will be cancelled. There is no back-up plan, like there is in the Big 12 for example. If either Oklahoma or Iowa State is unable to play, Texas would compete for the Big 12 title.

Considering the Buckeyes are only 5-0, its fair to wonder if a 5-game schedule would be enough to warrant selection in the College Football Playoff. While Alabama and Notre Dame appear to be virtual locks to make the CFP at this point, Ohio State is in great position to earn one of the two remaining spots. But without a conference championship, their argument for earning an invitation weakens.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten announced the Week 9 matchups around the conference. For the sake of trying not to cause further chaos and cancel an additional game, no team will be able to shift out of their scheduled game and into the Big Ten Championship Game.

Notably, Purdue and Indiana will try to play next weekend after they mutually agreed to cancel last weekend's game while both teams dealt with CoVID outbreaks.

