August 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Search

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Ohio State Rushmen Poised to Burst on the Scene in 2021

Brendan Gulick and Brett Hiltbrand share their thoughts on the Ohio State defensive line as the media visited with them on Tuesday.
Author:
Publish date:

The Ohio State defensive line has been arguably the best unit on the team over the last decade. Larry Johnson's unit has separated themselves as truly one of the premier units in the country - and landing mega-recruits like Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau has only enhanced the national impression of the Buckeye Rushmen.

This year's group doesn't have a Chase Young, Nick Bosa or Joey Bosa-type player in the national eyes (at least before the season starts). But Ohio State is extremely confident in their depth and overall talent within this group. While Tyler Friday appears to have suffered an injury that will cost him most of the season, Zach Harrison, Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Tyreke Smith will anchor the edge rush.

Haskell Garrett, Jerron Cage, Taron Vincent and Antwuan Jackson are poised for a big year on the interior.

In our latest episode of Buckeye Breakdown, Brett Hiltbrand and I preview the Buckeyes on the front line of the defense and why we are so excited for what this group could do this year.

You can catch Buckeye Breakdown wherever you like to listen to your favorite podcasts! Be sure to subscribe/follow so you don't miss an episode as we talk about the Buckeyes throughout the season!

-----

You may also like:

Larry Johnson Impressed By J.T. Tuimoloau’s Work Ethic, Desire To Be Elite

Ohio State Remains Optimistic About LB Palaie Gaoteote's Eligibility Waiver

Former Ohio State Team Captain Dick Schafrath Passes Away At Age 84

Ohio State Easing New QB Quinn Ewers Into Offense

Redshirt Freshman C.J. Stroud Separating Himself In Ohio State's QB Competition

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

25. Tyreke Smith, Haskell Garrett and Antwuan Jackson
Football

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Ohio State Rushmen Poised to Burst on the Scene in 2021

Ty Lockwood
Recruiting

2023 Ohio State TE Target Ty Lockwood Sets Commitment Date

Carnell Tate
Recruiting

2023 Ohio State WR Target Carnell Tate Sets Commitment Date

10. Larry Johnson and J.T. Tuimoloau
Football

Ohio State's Larry Johnson Impressed With J.T. Tuimoloau's Desire, Work Ethic

11. Palaie Gaoteote
Football

Ohio State Remains Optimistic About USC Transfer LB Palaie Gaoteote's Eligibility Waiver

Dick Schafrath
Football

Former Ohio State Team Captain Dick Schafrath Passes Away At Age 84

Quinn Ewers
Football

Ohio State Easing New QB Quinn Ewers Into Offense

Julian Fleming
Football

Ohio State Ranked No. 4 In Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Poll