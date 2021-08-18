Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Ohio State Rushmen Poised to Burst on the Scene in 2021

Brendan Gulick and Brett Hiltbrand share their thoughts on the Ohio State defensive line as the media visited with them on Tuesday.

The Ohio State defensive line has been arguably the best unit on the team over the last decade. Larry Johnson's unit has separated themselves as truly one of the premier units in the country - and landing mega-recruits like Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau has only enhanced the national impression of the Buckeye Rushmen.

This year's group doesn't have a Chase Young, Nick Bosa or Joey Bosa-type player in the national eyes (at least before the season starts). But Ohio State is extremely confident in their depth and overall talent within this group. While Tyler Friday appears to have suffered an injury that will cost him most of the season, Zach Harrison, Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Tyreke Smith will anchor the edge rush.

Haskell Garrett, Jerron Cage, Taron Vincent and Antwuan Jackson are poised for a big year on the interior.

In our latest episode of Buckeye Breakdown, Brett Hiltbrand and I preview the Buckeyes on the front line of the defense and why we are so excited for what this group could do this year.

You can catch Buckeye Breakdown wherever you like to listen to your favorite podcasts! Be sure to subscribe/follow so you don't miss an episode as we talk about the Buckeyes throughout the season!

