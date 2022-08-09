Skip to main content

Ohio State Linebacker DeaMonte Trayanum Loses Black Stripe

The Arizona State transfer becomes the first player to shed his stripe during fall camp.

Ohio State redshirt sophomore linebacker DeaMonte Trayanum became the first player to shed his black stripe during fall camp, doing so following Tuesday's practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

The 5-foot-11 and 229-pound Trayanum joined the program this offseason as a transfer from Arizona State, where he played running back and rushed for 692 yards and 10 touchdowns in two seasons with the Sun Devils.

The Buckeyes actually recruited Trayanum as a linebacker out of Akron Archbishop Hoban, where he was considered No. 285 overall prospect in the class of 2020, but he felt his future was on the offensive side of the ball.

“Chip's probably one of the most athletic people I've probably seen come through this facility,” fifth-year senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell said on Tuesday. “He's fast and he's strong. I'm excited to see him play. I feel like he's made a great transition over from running back to linebacker.”

Trayanum joins fifth-year senior safety Tanner McCalister, freshman safety Kye Stokes and freshman defensive end Caden Curry as newcomers who have shed their stripes, though they all did during the spring. He notable recorded two tackles in the spring game back in April.

“He’s a grinder and he works hard every single day,” redshirt junior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg said. “It’s his first year back at linebacker and he’s doing a phenomenal job. He’s a dependable dude, accountable and he’s going to make the play when his number is called.”

