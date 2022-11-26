Ohio State suffered its second straight defeat to Michigan on Saturday, a 45-23 loss that dropped head coach Ryan Day’s record against the Wolverines to 1-2.

That’s the same number of losses as former head coaches Jim Tressel, Luke Fickell and Urban Meyer had in 18 combined seasons leading the program. Tressel went 9-1 from 2001-10, Fickell went 0-1 as the Buckeyes’ interim head coach in 2011 and Meyer went 7-0 from 2012-18.

This marked the first time since the 1999 and 2000 seasons that Michigan beat Ohio State in back-to-back games, as well as the Wolverines’ first victory in Columbus since 2000, which was former head coach John Cooper’s final season with the Buckeyes.

Cooper notably went 2-10-1 in 13 seasons at Ohio State, including 28-point losses in 1991 and 1993. Today’s loss, meanwhile, is tied for the worst home loss to Michigan since a 22-0 defeat in 1976.

