Georgia-Ohio State Peach Bowl Most In-Demand Ticket Of Bowl Season
It should come as no surprise, but the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State is the most in-demand ticket of bowl season, according to insight from SI Tickets.
Each bowl game is given a popularity score by the site, a formula that includes the number of tickets sold so far, the number of tickets available for purchase and the average price per ticket, both sold and unsold.
The highest get-in price and the average price per ticket do not always correlate to the most in-demand ticket.
That’s why the Peach Bowl, with a get-in price of $401 and an average of $886 per ticket, ranks ahead of the Fiesta Bowl between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, which shows a get-in price of $524 and an average of $1,653 per ticket.
The current maximum price for a ticket to watch the Bulldogs and Buckeyes, meanwhile, is $3,985 compared to $2,874 for the other semifinal matchup between the Wolverines and Horned Frogs.
More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Ranking All 41 FBS Bowl Games By Watchability | USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Wins Heisman Trophy | Desmond Howard Upset With "Baffling" Heisman Voting
That said, the top five most in-demand tickets of bowl season is as follows, with the average cost of tickets in parenthesis:
- Peach Bowl - No. 1 Georgia vs No. 4 Ohio State - $886
- Fiesta Bowl - No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU - $1,653
- Rose Bowl - No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State - $393
- Gator Bowl - No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame - $226
- Orange Bowl - No. 6 Tennessee vs No. 7 Clemson - $342
-----
Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.
-----
Read More
You may also like:
2023 Ohio State DE Target Keon Keeley Commits To Alabama
Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. Named First-Team All-American By AP
Ohio State DE Zach Harrison Accepts Invitation To Senior Bowl
Cameron Heyward, Sam Hubbard Nominated For Walter Payton Man Of Year Award
Ohio State Looking To Become First Team To Win Every New Year’s Six Bowl Game
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Finishes Third In Heisman Trophy Voting
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN