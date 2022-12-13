Georgia-Ohio State Peach Bowl Most In-Demand Ticket Of Bowl Season

It should come as no surprise, but the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State is the most in-demand ticket of bowl season, according to insight from SI Tickets.

Each bowl game is given a popularity score by the site, a formula that includes the number of tickets sold so far, the number of tickets available for purchase and the average price per ticket, both sold and unsold.

The highest get-in price and the average price per ticket do not always correlate to the most in-demand ticket.

That’s why the Peach Bowl, with a get-in price of $401 and an average of $886 per ticket, ranks ahead of the Fiesta Bowl between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, which shows a get-in price of $524 and an average of $1,653 per ticket.

The current maximum price for a ticket to watch the Bulldogs and Buckeyes, meanwhile, is $3,985 compared to $2,874 for the other semifinal matchup between the Wolverines and Horned Frogs.

That said, the top five most in-demand tickets of bowl season is as follows, with the average cost of tickets in parenthesis:

Peach Bowl - No. 1 Georgia vs No. 4 Ohio State - $886 Fiesta Bowl - No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU - $1,653 Rose Bowl - No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State - $393 Gator Bowl - No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame - $226 Orange Bowl - No. 6 Tennessee vs No. 7 Clemson - $342

