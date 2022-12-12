Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. Named First-Team All-American By Associated Press

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was named on Monday afternoon as a first-team All-American by the Associated Press.

A sophomore from Philadelphia, Harrison has caught 72 passes for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Buckeyes this season. He was a recently named the Big Ten receiver of the year and was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which ultimately went to Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt.

“Marvin is just the best I’ve ever been around,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said last month. “Some of the catches that he makes in practice, when they show up in the game, we see it every day … If he knows what you’re doing and C.J. (Stroud) knows what you’re doing, they’re going to make plays.”

After garnering first-team honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation and Football Writers Association of America late last week, Harrison now becomes the first Ohio State wide receiver to earn consensus All-American status since Terry Glenn in 1995.

Glenn fell just short of being a unanimous All-American, which involves being named a first-team All-American by all five selectors. Harrison could reach that status later this week, though, with The Sporting News and American Football Coaches Association set to unveil their lists on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Harrison is also the first Buckeye to be named a first-team All-American by at least three of the five selectors since cornerback Shaun Wade (consensus) and offensive guard Wyatt Davis (unanimous) in 2020.

Offensive tackles Paris Johnson and Dawand Jones, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Ronnie Hickman, meanwhile, earned second-team honors from the Associated Press. Johnson is the only other Ohio State player who can achieve consensus status this season after being named to the Walter Camp and FWAA first-team lists.

