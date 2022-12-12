The Senior Bowl announced on Monday morning that Ohio State senior defensive end Zach Harrison has accepted an invitation to play in the pre-draft all-star game.

Harrison, a former five-star prospect from Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy Orange, put forth his best season as a Buckeye this fall, recording 30 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, five pass break ups, three sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception in 436 defensive snaps.

“Zach has performing every week, so it’s good to see him starting to make more plays and get the recognition,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said after the 54-10 win over Iowa on Oct. 22. “I think he’s elite.”

While he could still return to school for another season after the NCAA granted all student-athletes an extra year of eligibility amid the pandemic, Harrison was one of 23 players who participated in Senior Day festivities ahead of the 45-23 loss to Michigan last month.

He will join a long line of Ohio State players to participate in the Senior Bowl, including defensive linemen Haskell Garrett and Tyreke Smith last season. Tight end Jeremy Ruckert was also supposed to play, but suffered an injury in practice leading up to the game.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Ranking All 41 FBS Bowl Games By Watchability | USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Wins Heisman Trophy | Desmond Howard Upset With "Baffling" Heisman Voting

Harrison is also the second Buckeye to accept an invitation to a postseason all-star game, joining fifth-year senior defensive tackle Taron Vincent, who will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 2.

The Senior Bowl, meanwhile, will be held at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala., on Feb. 4. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. on NFL Network, the same channel as the East-West Shrine Bowl.

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Cameron Heyward, Sam Hubbard Nominated For Walter Payton Man Of Year Award

Ohio State Looking To Become First Team To Win Every New Year’s Six Bowl Game

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Finishes Third In Heisman Trophy Voting

Ohio State Promoting Keenan Bailey To Tight Ends Coach

39 Ohio State Football Players Earn Academic All-Big Ten Honors

Ohio State’s Harrison Jr., Johnson Named First-Team All-Americans By FWAA

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!