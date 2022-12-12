Although he was one of the top remaining targets on Ohio State’s board, Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star defensive end Keon Keeley committed to Alabama on Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-6 and 242-pound Keeley, who is considered the top-rated edge defender and No. 6 prospect overall in the class of 2023, was in Columbus for the season-opening win over Notre Dame and the win over Wisconsin a few weeks later, giving him a chance to spend time with defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

However, the Crimson Tide were the perceived favorite to land his commitment once he reopened his recruitment from the Fighting Irish in August, and his decision to attend their regular-season finale against Auburn rather than Ohio State’s game against Michigan seemingly sealed his fate.

Keely is now one of several Alabama commits that were heavily pursued by the Buckeyes, including Buford, Ga., five-star running back Justice Haynes, Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Senior four-star running back Richard Young, Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee School four-star offensive tackle Olaus Alinen and Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek five-star safety Caleb Downs.

Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence four-star tight end Ty Lockwood also flipped his pledge from to the Crimson Tide in August after being committed to Ohio State for nearly a year. He was notably the first player in his class, but things trended quickly in Alabama's favor after an offer over the summer.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes are still looking for their first commitment at defensive end this cycle, though Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic four-star Jason Moore could end up playing anywhere along the defensive line at the next level. Other targets include Venice, Fla., five-star Damon Wilson, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star Matayo Uiagalelei and Indianapolis Lawrence Central four-star Joshua Mickens.

Wilson and Uiagalelei appear to be leaning toward Georgia and USC, respectively, with just nine days until the Early Signing Period begins on Dec. 21, while Mickens is trending toward the Buckeyes after backing off his pledge to LSU, though a decision isn’t expected until the All-American Bowl in early January.

