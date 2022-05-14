Ohio State's 2022 NFL Rookies Receive Jersey Numbers

See if any former Buckeyes will retain their college jersey numbers as they embark on their first season in the NFL.

With the 2022 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror and offseason activities right around the corner, the six former Ohio State players who were drafted and several others who either signed free agent deals or were invited to rookie minicamp received their rookie jersey numbers.

It will be easy to recognize former offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere on his new team, as he'll continue to wear the same number he wore during his final three seasons in Columbus with the Tennessee Titans. The others weren’t so lucky, though, as they head to teams with established veterans wearing the rookie's familiar digits.

Of course, these numbers are subject to change as teams trim down their rosters heading into the season. Perhaps some of the former Buckeyes will make a switch when their college numbers become available.

Until then, check out which numbers the newest batch of Ohio State players in the NFL will be wearing this season below, with their college number(s) in parenthesis:

WR Garrett Wilson , New York Jets - No. 17 (No. 5)

, New York Jets - No. 17 (No. 5) WR Chris Olave , New Orleans Saints - No. 12 (No. 2 and 17)

, New Orleans Saints - No. 12 (No. 2 and 17) OT Nicholas Petit-Frere , Tennessee Titans - No. 78 (No. 77 and 78)

, Tennessee Titans - No. 78 (No. 77 and 78) TE Jeremy Ruckert , New York Jets - No. 89 (No. 88)

, New York Jets - No. 89 (No. 88) DE Tyreke Smith , Seattle Seahawks - No. 92 (No. 11)

, Seattle Seahawks - No. 92 (No. 11) OL Thayer Munford , Las Vegas Raiders - No. 77 (No. 75)

, Las Vegas Raiders - No. 77 (No. 75) DT Haskell Garrett , Tennessee Titans - No. 79 (No. 92)

, Tennessee Titans - No. 79 (No. 92) RB Master Teague , New York Giants - No. 23 (No. 33)

, New York Giants - No. 23 (No. 33) DT Antwuan Jackson, New York Giants - No. 97 (No. 52 and 90)

Stay tuned as this list will be updated to reflect any future changes.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Being Drafted By New York Jets “Dream Come True” For Jeremy Ruckert

Ohio State K Noah Ruggles Back With Team After Missing Spring Practice

Former Ohio State WR Sam Wiglusz Transferring To Ohio

2024 Arizona QB Dylan Raiola Commits To Ohio State

How Raiola's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2024 Recruiting Class

Keeping Track Of Ohio State's 2024 Recruiting Class

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!