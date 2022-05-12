The walk-on recently earned praise from Brian Hartline for his impact on the wide receivers room.

Former Ohio State wide receiver Sam Wiglusz announced on Wednesday he's transferring to Ohio, where he'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

“Forever grateful for my time at Ohio State,” Wiglusz said in a post on Twitter. “The things I’ve learned, experiences I’ve had and people I’ve met have changed my life and I’ve loved every second of it. However, I’m really excited for what’s next and happy to announce I’ll be grad-transferring to Ohio University.”

The 5-foot-11 and 189-pound Wiglusz joined the Buckeyes in 2018 as a preferred walk-on from Brecksville (Ohio) Broadview Heights. He caught just three passes for 25 yards in four seasons with the program but left his mark in other ways.

"He's littered all over my highlight videos, my teach tape and all that kind of stuff," wide receivers coach Brian Hartline said during his media availability on May 6. "Sam's a stand-up dude and a lifelong friend after football."

Wiglusz entered his name into the transfer portal on April 19, just three days after he caught two passes for 21 yards in the annual spring game. It’s unclear if he’ll be on scholarship with the Bobcats.

