Ohio State OL Harry Miller Out For Season With Knee Injury

Miller has been on the Buckeyes' unavailability report since he suffered the injury against Maryland.

As first reported by Lettermen Row and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller will be out for remainder of the season with a knee injury.

More specifically, sources have indicated Miller suffered a posterior cruciate ligament injury in last month’s win over Maryland that made it difficult to stabilize his leg and landed him on the unavailability report each week since.

It’s been a difficult season for the junior from Buford, Ga., who was sidelined for the first four games with what head coach Ryan Day referred to as “health issues.” Before that, he was locked in a battle with redshirt freshman Luke Wypler to be the Buckeyes’ starting center.

Miller returned to action in early October, playing 26 combined snaps against Rutgers and Maryland, at which time he suffered the injury.

“He is obviously frustrated," offensive line coach Greg Studrawa said on Oct. 19. “Whenever you’re not out there and you’re not around with the guys and you can’t compete at a level that you want to compete at, it’s very frustrating.”

That said, Miller hasn’t let the setback impact his off-field contributions, as he was recently named to the Allstate AFCA Good Words Team for his philanthropic efforts in Nicaragua and announced that he’ll donate all of his name, image and likeness earnings to humanitarian efforts in the country.

He’ll now focus his efforts on getting healthy in time for spring practice to compete for a spot along an offensive line that could be replacing as many as three starters next fall.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State To Reduce Price Of Football Season Tickets In 2022

Ohio State Reinstates Suspended QB Jack Miller After OVI Charges Reduced

Building The Buckeyes Discusses Sonny Styles' Commitment, 2023 Class

OVI Charge Against Ohio State QB Jack Miller Reduced To Reckless Operation

Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere Named Outland Trophy Semifinalist

Alabama WR Jameson Williams Says Ohio State Fans Have "Disowned" Him

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!