Ohio State OL Harry Miller Out For Season With Knee Injury

    • November 19, 2021
    Ohio State Offensive Lineman Harry Miller Out For Season With Knee Injury

    Miller has been on the Buckeyes' unavailability report since he suffered the injury against Maryland.
    As first reported by Lettermen Row and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller will be out for remainder of the season with a knee injury.

    More specifically, sources have indicated Miller suffered a posterior cruciate ligament injury in last month’s win over Maryland that made it difficult to stabilize his leg and landed him on the unavailability report each week since.

    It’s been a difficult season for the junior from Buford, Ga., who was sidelined for the first four games with what head coach Ryan Day referred to as “health issues.” Before that, he was locked in a battle with redshirt freshman Luke Wypler to be the Buckeyes’ starting center.

    Miller returned to action in early October, playing 26 combined snaps against Rutgers and Maryland, at which time he suffered the injury.

    “He is obviously frustrated," offensive line coach Greg Studrawa said on Oct. 19. “Whenever you’re not out there and you’re not around with the guys and you can’t compete at a level that you want to compete at, it’s very frustrating.”

    That said, Miller hasn’t let the setback impact his off-field contributions, as he was recently named to the Allstate AFCA Good Words Team for his philanthropic efforts in Nicaragua and announced that he’ll donate all of his name, image and likeness earnings to humanitarian efforts in the country.

    He’ll now focus his efforts on getting healthy in time for spring practice to compete for a spot along an offensive line that could be replacing as many as three starters next fall.

    Harry Miller

