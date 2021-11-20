Chris Olave Breaks David Boston's TD Record

The senior wide receiver from San Ysidro, California scored on the first drive of Ohio State's game against Michigan State

A guy that was barely recruited as a high school player on the west coast has put together an amazing career and is officially in the record books.

Ohio State senior Chris Olave, who is playing his final home game as a Buckeye, scored on a 23 yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud on the first drive of the game.

Olave's seventh touchdown of the season, combined with his seven scores during the CoVID-shortened 2020 season, 12 TD's in the 2019 campaign and his freshman season with three, put him in the record books.

With his 24th career TD, Olave has tied Buckeye legend David Boston for most receiving touchdowns in Ohio State's long and storied history.

Two possessions later, Olave put himself on top of the list.

Olave pulled in his 35th career touchdown on a 43-yard post route over the middle, which put the Buckeyes ahead of Michigan State 21-0.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State OL Harry Miller Out For Season With Knee Injury



Ohio State To Reduce Price Of Football Season Tickets In 2022

Ohio State Reinstates Suspended QB Jack Miller After OVI Charges Reduced

Building The Buckeyes Discusses Sonny Styles' Commitment, 2023 Class

OVI Charge Against Ohio State QB Jack Miller Reduced To Reckless Operation

Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere Named Outland Trophy Semifinalist

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!