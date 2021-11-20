Chris Olave Breaks David Boston's TD Record

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    Chris Olave Breaks Ohio State Program Record For Career Touchdown Catches

    The senior wide receiver from San Ysidro, California scored on the first drive of Ohio State's game against Michigan State
    Author:

    A guy that was barely recruited as a high school player on the west coast has put together an amazing career and is officially in the record books.

    Ohio State senior Chris Olave, who is playing his final home game as a Buckeye, scored on a 23 yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud on the first drive of the game.

    Olave's seventh touchdown of the season, combined with his seven scores during the CoVID-shortened 2020 season, 12 TD's in the 2019 campaign and his freshman season with three, put him in the record books.

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 7 Michigan State Spartans

    With his 24th career TD, Olave has tied Buckeye legend David Boston for most receiving touchdowns in Ohio State's long and storied history.

    Two possessions later, Olave put himself on top of the list.

    Olave pulled in his 35th career touchdown on a 43-yard post route over the middle, which put the Buckeyes ahead of Michigan State 21-0.

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

