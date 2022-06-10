Skip to main content

Ohio State To Sell Sections Of Old Ohio Stadium Turf

Installation of the new turf began last week, with an expected completion date of early July.

With Ohio State replacing the turf at Ohio Stadium this summer, fans will soon have the opportunity to purchase a piece of the surface the Buckeyes played on for the last eight seasons.

The sale has not started and it’s unclear how much each section will cost, but those interested can submit their name and email address on Ohio State’s official website to receive an alert once the sale begins. 

When the Buckeyes held a similar sale in 2014 for the turf that was used from 2007-13, sections were sold for a little as $24.99 for a 3-by-4-inch rectangle of green turf to as much as $249.99 for a 7-by-7-inch square of the scarlet end zones, which included a commemorative case. 

Ohio Stadium turf

Ohio State announced plans to replace the turf in the middle of last season, as players struggled to keep their footing in the loss to Oregon and the closer-than-expected victory over Tulsa.

The athletic department then solicited fan input for a new turf design, with the final result featuring an updated font in the scarlet end zones, a Buckeye Leaf decal at the 35-yard lines, a gray out-of-bounds area from the 20-yard line in, numbers that match Ohio State’s jerseys and the Buckeyes’ iconic helmet stripe under the goal posts.

Ohio Stadium Turf

The new surface is expected to be completed by early July and will make its debut when Ohio State hosts Notre Dame on Sept. 3.

The Buckeyes went 48-4, won five Big Ten titles, made four playoff appearances and captured the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship while playing on the old turf. 

The last three times Ohio State replaced the playing surface at Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes played for the national championship that fall, including the 2006, 2007 and 2014 seasons. They’ll look to continue that streak this fall.

