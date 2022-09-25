Ohio State Stays At No. 3 In AP Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Wisconsin

Just like the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released earlier in the day, Ohio State remained at No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was unveiled on Sunday afternoon.

While the top five remains the same for the third straight week, with Georgia at No. 1, Alabama at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3, Michigan at No. 4 and Clemson at No. 5, the Buckeyes closed the gap on the Crimson Tide to just four points after receiving four first-place votes.

The biggest shakeup in this week’s poll came from Oklahoma, which fell 12 spots from No. 6 to No. 18 following its loss to Kansas State. Arkansas also fell 10 spots from No. 10 to No. 20 following its two-point loss to Texas A&M.

Ohio State and Michigan are two of the four Big Ten teams in the top 25, joining No. 12 Penn State and No. 21 Minnesota, which enters the poll following an impressive victory at Michigan State. The loss dropped the Spartans from the rankings, meanwhile.

That said, the full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (55) Alabama (4) Ohio State (4) Michigan Clemson USC Kentucky Tennessee Oklahoma State N.C. State Penn State Utah Oregon Ole Miss Washington Baylor Texas A&M Oklahoma BYU Arkansas Minnesota Wake Forest Florida State Pittsburgh Kansas State

