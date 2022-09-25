Skip to main content

Ohio State Stays At No. 3 In AP Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Wisconsin

The Buckeyes received three additional first-place votes in this week's poll after blowing out the Badgers.
Just like the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released earlier in the day, Ohio State remained at No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was unveiled on Sunday afternoon.

While the top five remains the same for the third straight week, with Georgia at No. 1, Alabama at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3, Michigan at No. 4 and Clemson at No. 5, the Buckeyes closed the gap on the Crimson Tide to just four points after receiving four first-place votes.

The biggest shakeup in this week’s poll came from Oklahoma, which fell 12 spots from No. 6 to No. 18 following its loss to Kansas State. Arkansas also fell 10 spots from No. 10 to No. 20 following its two-point loss to Texas A&M.

Ohio State and Michigan are two of the four Big Ten teams in the top 25, joining No. 12 Penn State and No. 21 Minnesota, which enters the poll following an impressive victory at Michigan State. The loss dropped the Spartans from the rankings, meanwhile.

That said, the full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Georgia (55)
  2. Alabama (4)
  3. Ohio State (4)
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. N.C. State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Kansas State

