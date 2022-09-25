Ohio State Stays At No. 3 In AP Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Wisconsin
Just like the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released earlier in the day, Ohio State remained at No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was unveiled on Sunday afternoon.
While the top five remains the same for the third straight week, with Georgia at No. 1, Alabama at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3, Michigan at No. 4 and Clemson at No. 5, the Buckeyes closed the gap on the Crimson Tide to just four points after receiving four first-place votes.
The biggest shakeup in this week’s poll came from Oklahoma, which fell 12 spots from No. 6 to No. 18 following its loss to Kansas State. Arkansas also fell 10 spots from No. 10 to No. 20 following its two-point loss to Texas A&M.
Ohio State and Michigan are two of the four Big Ten teams in the top 25, joining No. 12 Penn State and No. 21 Minnesota, which enters the poll following an impressive victory at Michigan State. The loss dropped the Spartans from the rankings, meanwhile.
That said, the full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
- Georgia (55)
- Alabama (4)
- Ohio State (4)
- Michigan
- Clemson
- USC
- Kentucky
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma State
- N.C. State
- Penn State
- Utah
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Washington
- Baylor
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- BYU
- Arkansas
- Minnesota
- Wake Forest
- Florida State
- Pittsburgh
- Kansas State
-----
Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.
-----
You may also like:
Read More
Ohio State Remains At No. 3 In Coaches Poll Following Win Over Wisconsin
Photos From Ohio State's 52-21 Win Over Wisconsin
Ohio State CBs Jyaire Brown, Jakailin Johnson Step Up Against Wisconsin
Ohio State Hopeful Jaxon Smith-Njigba Will Play Against Rutgers
Ohio State Rolls Past Wisconsin 52-21 In Big Ten Conference Opener
Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cameron Brown Unavailable Against Wisconsin
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNowSI