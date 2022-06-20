Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Routs Virginia, 75-0

We’re counting the days until the 2022 season by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game could very well be highlighted when there are 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 75, Virginia 0 - Oct. 7, 1933

Ohio State opened the 1933 season in front of a record crowd after the university invited nearly 30,000 local high school students to attend the game against Virginia for free.

The 42,001 total spectators were then treated to a 75-0 blowout of the Cavaliers, as the Buckeyes scored the most points in the history of Ohio Stadium to that point.

Nine different players scored 11 different touchdowns for Ohio State that afternoon. It remains the most lopsided season-opening win in program history, and is likely the reason the two schools haven’t met since.

The Buckeyes finished the season 7-1, but a 13-0 loss to Michigan in Week 3 ultimately cost them a chance at a national title. It also cost head coach Sam Willaman his job, as he fell to 2-3 against the Wolverines, who claimed their eighth national championship after finishing 7-0-1.

An editorial in Ohio State student newspaper, The Lantern, openly campaigned for a new coach and Willaman resigned in January 1934. He then took the same job at Western Reserve, where he was also named a professor of physical education.

Photo courtesy of The Ohio State University Library.

