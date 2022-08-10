Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Takes Down Texas, 24-7

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game was highlighted when there was 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 24, Texas 7 - Sept. 9, 2006

Quarterback Troy Smith launched his Heisman Trophy campaign by throwing for 269 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 1 Ohio State past No. 2 Texas, 24-7, in the first matchup between the nation’s top two teams in a decade.

“We came in here and beat the No. 2 team in the country and the defending national champion in front of their home crowd,” defensive end Vernon Gholston said after the game. “We showed everybody what we can do.”

Wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez caught eight of Smith’s passes for 142 yards and one score, while Ted Ginn Jr. had five receptions for 97 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown right before the half that put the Buckeyes ahead 14-7.

Ohio State added a pair of field goals and a two-yard touchdown run by running back Antonio Pittman in the second half to seal the victory, which snapped the Longhorns’ 21-game winning streak.

The Buckeyes also avenged a 25-22 loss at home to Texas the year prior by limiting their high-powered offense – which had scored at least 40 points in 12 straight games – to just seven points.

"Anytime you hold a team like Texas to seven points in their own stadium is incredible," head coach Jim Tressel said.

The last time the top two teams met in the regular season was in 1996, when No. 2 Florida State beat No. 1 Florida, 24-21. The Gators got their revenge with a 52-20 win the Sugar Bowl only a few weeks later to capture the national championship, though.

Photo courtesy of The Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

-----

