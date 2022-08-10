Ohio State Commits, Targets Littered Among Preseason SI99 Recruiting Rankings
SI All-American recently released its annual SI99 preseason recruiting rankings, which place emphasis on premium positions, collegiate potential and overall body of work, including camp performances and varsity game tape.
Ohio State is well represented with seven commitments on the list, which is tied with Alabama for the second-most in the nation behind only Notre Dame with eight. Georgia follows with five, while LSU, Tennessee and USC all have four.
Commits:
- No. 11 - Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage wide receiver Brandon Inniss
- No. 23 - Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic defensive lineman Jason Moore
- No. 30 - Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy wide receiver Carnell Tate
- No. 38 - Waxahachie, Texas, cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt
- No. 57 - Rolesville, N.C., wide receiver Noah Rogers
- No. 76 - West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West safety Malik Hartford
- No. 94 - Wesley Chapel (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch wide receiver Bryson Rodgers
That said, the Buckeyes – who have 19 total pledges in the class of 2023 – remain in hot pursuit of several other prospects in the SI99, including one who is committed to the Fighting Irish. They are listed below.
Targets:
- No. 3 - Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep defensive end Keon Keeley - Notre Dame commit
- No. 5 - Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy offensive tackle Samson Okunlola - uncommitted
- No. 17 - Venice, Fla., defensive end Damon Wilson - uncommitted
- No. 19 - Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei - uncommitted
- No. 42 - Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy offensive tackle Monroe Freeling - uncommitted
- No. 75 - Arlington (Texas) Martin cornerback Javien Toviano - uncommitted
These rankings will remain in place through the high school football season and will be updated in January, right before National Signing Day. That’s also when the network will reveal its annual list of All-Americans.
