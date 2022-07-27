Although he was arguably Ohio State’s top remaining target on the defensive side of the ball, Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek five-star safety Caleb Downs committed to Alabama on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s the third time in the last 11 days that a priority target has pledged his services to the Crimson Tide, joining Georgia four-star running back Justice Haynes on July 17 and Connecticut four-star offensive tackle Olaus Alinen on July 22.

The 6-foot-0 and 185-pound Downs, who is considered the top-ranked safety and No. 12 prospect overall in the class of 2023, had been to Columbus multiple times since the Buckeyes extended a scholarship offer in February 2021.

That includes an unofficial visit for a spring practice in early April and an official visit on June 24-26, which gave him a chance to spend time with head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton and safeties coach Perry Eliano.

Although Downs also took official visits with Georgia and Notre Dame, his recruitment ultimately came down to Alabama and Ohio State. The Buckeyes’ recent struggles on the defensive side of the ball and a new – but unproven – staff swung things in the Crimson Tide’s favor.

Ohio State already holds a pair of commitments at safety in West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star Malik Hartford and Titusville (Fla.) Cocoa four-star Cedrick Hawkins, but the hope has been to add three players at the position this cycle.

Downs’ decision – plus Massachusetts four-star Joenel Aguero’s recent pledge to Georgia – leaves New Jersey four-star Jayden Bonsu as one of the few remaining uncommitted safeties with an offer. He was actually supposed to announce his college decision on July 20 but chose to put it off.

Many have viewed that as a good sign for Ohio State, as Bonsu was trending heavily toward Miami (Fla.) in recent weeks. He took an official visit to Columbus last month and seems like the Buckeyes’ best chance at adding to the class in the coming months.

