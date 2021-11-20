Defensive Observations from Ohio State's 56-7 Rout of Michigan State

After surrendering 31 points in a blowout win over Purdue a week ago, the Buckeyes defense hoped for a bounce-back effort against No. 7 Michigan State and they got it.

The scarlet and gray held the Spartans scoreless until the fourth quarter, pummeling their Big Ten rival in what was the unit's most complete performance of the season. Most importantly, it helped clear the next major hurdle in the scarlet and grey's path toward the Big Ten Championship, setting up a major showdown with that team up north next weekend.

Here are some initial defensive observations from Ohio State's rout statement win over MSU.

D-Line Dominance

Any loyal scarlet and grey supporter will be hard-pressed to find a game this season where the defensive line was dominant. The sack numbers are misleading, combined they only had two – well behind their single-game high of nine this season – but the front four made their presence felt in so many other ways.

Eight tackles for loss, for example, is an eye-popping figure. The front-four was in the backfield all afternoon and it caused major problems for the Spartans. The defensive front also deflected FIVE passes as well. Zach Harrison had two of them himself.

It would feel like a disservice not to mention the return of Haskell Garrett. He only had one tackle for a loss and two total tackles but his mere presence brought an energy to that rubbed off on guys like Zach Harrison, Tyleik Williams, Tyreke Smith and others.

Heisman Nope-ful

While this game became a Heisman highlight reel for C.J. Stroud on the Buckeyes side of things, it was a likely dagger in Spartan's running back Kenneth Walker III's Heisman candidacy.

Ohio State's defense held Walker to a season-low 25 yards on just six carries. He broke just one rush of 10-plus yards. It certainly helped that the offense was completely unstoppable, which meant MSU had to abandon the run.

Regardless, it was obvious immediately that Matt Barnes' group came ready to shut Walker down and just as they slammed the door on the Spartans' hopes of winning the Big Ten, they did the same to Walker's Heisman hopes.

Getting off the field

It's been mentioned in the weekly observations before, but the Buckeyes third-down defense has been a mess this season. It's been one of the most crushing things to watch when the defense gets teams in third and long only to give up a big play.

But for how much as the struggles on third down have been referenced, this week OSU deserves some credit. Michigan State converted just five of their 16 third-down attempts on Saturday (31-percent). Two of them came on the Spartans longest drive of the game that ended in a missed field goal in the first quarter. The defense also forced five three-and-outs. These are welcomed sights for the Buckeyes, especially this late in the season.

