Ohio State Football Releases Director's Cut of Sugar Bowl Highlights

The Ohio State football digital creative team put together an absolute masterpiece, reliving the dominant performance they had against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl.

While the team has moved on to the Alabama Crimson Tide and preparing for a national championship game, fans are still enjoying Ohio State's walloping of Clemson in the Sugar Bowl.

The Ohio State football digital creative team has put together some extremely memorable pieces this year, including game preview trailers, Chris Olave's narrated Second Chance video before the CFP Semifinal and the Buckeyes' Fight video earlier this year when the season was on the brink of cancellation.

But as has been the case throughout the year, the content keeps getting better as the season goes along.

Ohio State has just released an epic video of highlights from the Sugar Bowl win, with incredible voiceover work. This director's cut is as good as it gets.

-----

You may also like:

Justin Hilliard Knows Monday Night Will Be His Last Game as a Buckeye

Kerry Coombs Previews the Challenge of Playing an Explosive Alabama Offense

Justin Fields Wins Silver Football Award

Cardale Jones Claps Back at Nick Saban's Daughter's Twitter Accusation

Trey Sermon Reminding Buckeye Fans of Ezekiel Elliott During 2014 CFP Title Run

Ryan Day Says Justin Fields Will Play vs. Alabama, But Doesn't Discuss Injury

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook