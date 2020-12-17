Examining What a Post-Fields Era May Look Like in Columbus

If Justin Fields chooses to pursue his NFL dreams after the season, the Buckeyes have big shoes to fill - and while their options are young, they love the talent they have to choose from.

Ohio State has had an incredible run of success at quarterback the last several years. From Braxton Miller, to J.T. Barrett, to Cardale Jones, to Dwayne Haskins and now Justin Fields, Ohio State's inclusion among college football's elite programs would likely not be possible without the play they've had from that position.

Frankly, there's no better place in America to play quarterback right now than at Ohio State.

And to be fair, there are so many reasons for why those aforementioned QB's have succeeded. Talent, ability and dedication to perfecting the craft are certainly important. But the coaching, development and recruiting have all played a prominent role in helping Ohio State quarterbacks excel at the highest of levels.

Any time you know your current quarterback's tenure is likely coming to an end, there's an uncertain feeling. By all accounts, Justin Fields is projected to be one of the first several selections in the NFL Draft next April. And while Ohio State has been planning for a post-Fields era, it still leaves a queasy feeling with an uncertain future.

“I mean, any time you are playing with quarterbacks who haven’t played, your comfort level is not real high, I can promise you that,” Ryan Day told the media on Wednesday. “It will be anxious, yeah. But you recruit guys for a reason, and you have to develop them. You have to get them out there, and you have to let them play."

The good news is the Buckeyes have recruited some of the top talent in the country to compete for Fields' job, should he decide to enter the NFL Draft.

Current freshmen C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller III were both highly-recruited and chose to come to Columbus for the 2020 season, but their development may be somewhat stunted because of all the irregularities associated with this touch-and-go season.

“(Stroud and Miller) haven’t played in games. They’ve got a couple reps here and there, but they haven’t actually played. They have practiced a lot, so I think they’re getting a feel for the offense, which is great. But there is nothing like game reps, and you don’t really know what you have until you get them in a game. That’s been hard for them. Maybe once we get going in the spring we’ll try to figure out how to address that issue, but right now we’re just focused on this (Big Ten championship) game.”

Meanwhile, 5-star quarterback Kyle McCord was one of the Buckeyes first commits in the Class of 2021. The Philadelphia native had a wildly successful high school career at St. Joseph's prep and is early enrolling at Ohio State in January. Ryan Day said he will have a chance to compete for the job immediately.

“Kyle, right from the jump, is somebody that we recognized early as very, very talented," Day said. "We had an opportunity to watch him play and thought he had a chance to be a really good player. I know he’s excited about getting here early on and competing the minute he walks in the door. … That is going to happen — he will compete for the job.

“We’re going to have to figure out if Justin goes to the NFL who the next quarterback is at Ohio State, and that’s a big, big deal. I know (McCord) is looking forward to getting in here and getting to work right away."

Nothing is guaranteed, but I have to think the team likes its chances of identifying and developing the QB of the future. Stroud, Miller and McCord all seem to have the talent to win big football games. And with Class of 2022 quarterback Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 overall recruit in the country, verbally committed to Ohio State, add one more elite player to the mix for the Buckeyes.

All of that talent in one room begs another question - how many of them will actually stay at Ohio State and finish their careers in the Scarlet and Gray? It seems unlikely to me that all four of them would remain Buckeyes if they have aspirations to play in the NFL and aren't getting the playing time they'd like. But there's an unquestioned belief among some of the best young QB's in America that Ryan Day and his staff are the best bet to help them achieve their dreams.

Day has said time and time again that guys come to Ohio State because they want to compete. They aren't scared to walk into a crowded room with a lot of high-end talent. But perhaps the best quote from yesterday's National Signing Day press conferences came from Assistant AD for Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, when Zack Carpenter from Eleven Warriors asked specifically about recruits coming to Ohio State with lofty expectations.

“It’s two words: Mickey Marotti," Pantoni said. “From day one when they come in, he de-recruits them real quick. They get that wakeup call. But, honestly, when they get out there they see the effort and the leadership from our veterans of how much work they really put in.

“These guys have no idea what hard work is until they get here and they see the veterans leading the way of what a pro really is. The type of kid that we recruit, it doesn’t take a lot. They know what they’re coming in here for.”

His comments apply to any incoming recruit, not just the young quarterbacks. But there's no doubt strength and conditioning coach Mickey Marotti is the glue that keeps the Buckeyes program together.

So who will take Fields' post when he leaves? It's impossible to know for sure, but Ohio State has some outstanding options. It will be up to the coaching staff to trust the talent they've recruited and go develop it.

