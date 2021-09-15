Ohio State Freshman DT Tyleik Williams Loses Black Stripe

The Virginia native sheds his stripe just days after making his first career appearance.

Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams became the 15th member of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class to shed his black stripe following practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Tuesday evening.

The 6-foot-3 and 315-pound Williams came to Columbus as a four-star prospect from Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed, where he was considered the 25th-best defensive lineman and No. 166 prospect overall.

He enrolled in classes in January and took part in spring practice, which paid dividends as he was among the handful of true freshman to travel to the season opener at Minnesota. He then saw the first action of his career in Saturday’s loss to Oregon, recording one tackle.

Other freshman who have shed their stripes since arriving on campus include quarterback Kyle McCord; running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Evan Pryor; wide receivers Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jayden Ballard; offensive lineman Donovan Jackson; defensive ends Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau; linebacker Reid Carrico; cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock; safety Jantzen Dunn; and punter Jesse Mirco.

