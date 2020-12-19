Ohio State's Depth Should Withstand Key Absences Today

The Buckeyes are missing several prominent players today in the Big Ten Title game, but they have the talent and depth to overcome those absences.

"A pair and a spare."

That's been Ryan Day's favorite phrase this year when discussing how the team has tried to build depth at every position, knowing how quickly things can change this year.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have 22 players out for today's Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis, but there's lots of good news today as well.

While Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith-Njigba won't be on the field, the Buckeyes have one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the country. Obviously the stakes are higher for Garrett Wilson today, who alongside Olave is averaging more than 100 yard per game in a truly sensational season. But that creates a great opportunity for former No. 1 high school player in the country Julian Fleming, as well as Jameson Williams.

Also, considering that the tight end room is in tact, I wouldn't be surprised if the Buckeyes schemed up some bigger personnel packages to involve two, maybe three tight ends regularly.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes defensive ends have had a great season and have focused on their depth throughout the year. With both Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Tyler Friday out today, Zach Harrison, Jonathon Cooper and Tyreke Smith should all see increased minutes. While it's a bummer that JJB and Friday are unavailable, this is one of the deepest groups on the team and I don't expect a drop off here.

Losing Baron Browning hurts the linebackers a bit, as Browning has had his best year in the program by a long shot. But the return of Tuf Borland this week will certainly help solidify that group.

The Ohio State secondary seems to be largely in tact, with only Marcus Hooker listed as a game-time decision.

Now for the additional good news. The starting offensive line should look like it has most of the season. Thayer Munford, Josh Myers and Nick Petit-Frere were all left off this week's report, and with Harry Miller and Wyatt Davis also healthy, the Buckeyes have their best group protecting star quarterback Justin Fields.

Speaking of Fields, Ryan Day just joined the FOX Big Noon Kickoff Pregame Show and was asked two quick questions.

What does Justin Fields have to do today?

"He just has to play one play at a time. Just go hit a bunch of singles. If you do that, we'll look up at the scoreboard at the end of the game and like what we see. Just play it one play at a time ... if you try to do too much, it's no good ... go dominate and execute one play at a time."

Have you seen the improvement from your defensive backs in practice?

"Yeah, I have. It's good to get Proc (safety Josh Proctor) back today ... those guys know where they needed to improve the last couple weeks and they've worked hard."

