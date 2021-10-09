Instant Analysis After Ohio State Destroyed Maryland

Here is our postgame reaction after the Buckeyes routed the Terrapins, 66-17.

How do you define perfection?

It's probably hard to perfectly pinpoint. But scoring touchdowns whenever you touch the ball is a good start. And after two consecutive weeks now where Ohio State's offense has done that on nearly every single possession when the first team is out on the field, it's easy to get excited about the Buckeyes' potential.

C.J. Stroud absolutely rocked Maryland's defense on Saturday. He finished the game with 406 yards passing and five touchdowns without turning the ball over. It's the second consecutive week that he's looked like one of the best players in college football.

The Buckeyes once again put up huge numbers as a team, racking up 598 yards of offense and averaging 8.4 yards per play. Ohio State leads all of college football in each of those categories.

Here's our instant analysis right after Ryan Day's press conference concluded Saturday.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Major Takeaways from Ryan Day's Press Conference After Buckeyes Annihilate Maryland

Game Observations: Ohio State Defense Suffocates Maryland

Game Observations: Ohio State Offense Steamrolls Maryland

Jack Sawyer Believes Ohio State's Freshman Class "Going To Be Scary" In Future

What To Watch For In Week 6 Of The 2021 College Football Season

Ryan Day Thinks Ohio State Is “A Very Different Team” Than Start Of Season

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook