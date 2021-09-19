Instant Analysis from Ohio State's Win Over Tulsa

Here are our initial reactions from the Buckeyes win on Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State just knocked off the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, 41-20 in a game that was far more competitive than that final score indicated. The Buckeyes scored a late defensive touchdown on Cam Martinez's pick-6 to add an extra cushion to an otherwise uncomfortable day.

All that said, freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson was a real hero for the Buckeyes. He broke Archie Griffin's long-standing freshman single-game rushing record with 24 carries for 277 yards and three touchdowns. Henderson was absolutely unstoppable.

Former college coach Tommy Zagorski, Andrew Lind and I give you our immediate post-game reactions with our Instant Analysis from The 'Shoe!

