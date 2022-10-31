Ohio State's J.T. Tuimoloau Named Big Ten Defensive Player Of The Week

Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau has been named the Big Ten's defensive player of the week for his performance in Saturday's 44-31 win at Penn State.

Tuimoloau, a sophomore from Sammamish, Wash., recorded six tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions – including one that he returned for a touchdown – one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection that was picked off.

It was not only one of the best defensive performances in school history, but also recent college football history, as Tuimoloau is the only player this century to record two interceptions, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one touchdown in a single game.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | SI's Top 10: Tennessee Keeps Making Its Case | Players Brawl In Tunnel Following Michigan's Win Over Michigan State | USC's Lincoln Riley Fumes After Pac-12 Officiating Disaster

This is the seventh game in a row that a Buckeyes has been named the Big Ten’s offense, defensive or special teams player of the week, joining wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arkansas State), quarterback C.J. Stroud (Toledo and Michigan State), linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (Wisconsin), running back Miyan Williams (Rutgers) and kicker Noah Ruggles (Iowa).

He is also the first Ohio State defensive end to take home the weekly honor since Chase Young recorded six tackles, five tackles for loss, a school-record-tying four sacks and two forced fumbles in a 38-7 win over Wisconsin in 2019.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Names Four Players Of The Game Vs. Penn State

What They’re Saying About Ohio State’s Win At Penn State

J.T. Tuimoloau Named Walter Camp National Defensive Player Of The Week

Ohio State Still No. 2 In Coaches, AP Polls Following Win At Penn State

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. “Tough,” “Gutsy” In Critical Moments At Penn State

Ohio State’s J.T. Tuimoloau Has “Coming-Out Party” Against Penn State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!