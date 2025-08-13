Ohio State Football QB Expected to Have 'Breakout' 2025 Campaign
The Ohio State Buckeyes are expected to have one of the most talented teams in the country in 2025, and Julian Sayin is partially why.
The former five-star Alabama commit who flipped his decision to Ohio State in early 2024, Sayin is projected to be the team's starting quarterback, taking over from Will Howard, who captained the Buckeyes to a national championship last season.
Technically speaking, Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz, who was named an 'Iron Buckeye,' are still in a quarterback competition with Ryan Day having yet to name the opening-game starter. Reports seem to suggest that Day has yet to truly choose a starter, unlike last season when everyone knew Howard was the guy.
A five-star quarterback in the Class of 2024, Sayin was only behind Florida QB DJ Lagway and Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola. He's not expected to take over the command of the most potent attack in the country, and ESPN expected him to thrive in doing so.
"A heralded quarterback recruit in 2024, Sayin has the physical tools, poise and supporting cast in Columbus to be one of the top passers in the country. Yes, we understandhe still has to win the job, but we are doubling down on the former five-star recruit. Sayin, who was the No. 2 QB behind DJ Lagway in the 2024 rankings, possesses outstanding arm talent, both in strength and accuracy, and he can move the chains with his legs. He is seasoned and polished, with arguably the best receiving corps in the country. We project he will win the job, opening the season with steady production and developing down the stretch into one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten," Billy Tucker wrote for the World Wide Leader in Sports.
Originally from Carlsbad, California, Sayin was ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the transfer portal last season, even ahead of Howard, who came in 7th on the list. The talent is undoubtedly there.
What did the scouts have to say about Ohio State Buckeyes' Sayin?
"Sayin had a strong senior year and developed his game in multiple areas. Coming off an MVP performance at the Elite 11 Finals, his confidence was sky high and it showed in his play. Physically, he looked more developed and stronger in his upper body. He always had an advanced feel for the position with an extremely high football IQ. He’s an accurate passer, poised and understands timing and anticipation." Greg Biggins, who is a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, said.
Sayin ended last season with 84 yards and a touchdown, having seen the field in just four games. He completed five of 12 passing attempts. Expect those numbers to skyrocket in 2025.