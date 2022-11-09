Ohio State To Reach College Football Playoff In Most Bowl Projections
With just three games remaining in the regular season, Ohio State controls its own fate in both the Big Ten and College Football Playoff races.
The Buckeyes welcome Indiana this weekend, travel to Maryland, then host No. 3 Michigan with a berth in the conference championship on the line. A victory over the Wolverines would almost assure a spot in the semifinals, as well, assuming they take care of business in Indianapolis the following week.
That said, some of college football’s leading experts have tried their hand at projecting this year’s bowl games following the results in Week 10. Check out where, when and who they have Ohio State playing in the postseason below.
It’s worth noting that some experts predicted who would win the College Football Playoff matchups, while others did not. Only one expert who did so – 247Sports’ Brad Crawford – had the Buckeyes losing in the the semifinals.
Richard Johnson, Sports Illustrated
College Football Playoff (Peach Bowl) vs. Georgia
Bill Bender, The Sporting News
College Football Playoff (Fiesta Bowl) vs. TCU
College Football Playoff National Championship vs. Georgia
“No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan are headed toward what could be a battle of 11-0 teams on Nov. 26.
“If that happens, then it's feasible both teams could make the College Football Playoff. At least it should be. Sporting News' bowl projections have the Wolverines and Buckeyes in the CFP semifinals along with fellow unbeaten teams in No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 TCU. There is not an argument for anybody else right now.
“The loser of the Ohio State-Michigan game would not have the benefit of a conference championship, but if the game is a classic (and it should be), then the loser would be in the same discussion as No. 5 Tennessee and the rest of the one-loss champions. It is a debate the Buckeyes – and perhaps the Wolverines – would win.”
Jerry Palm, CBS Sports
College Football Playoff (Fiesta Bowl) vs. TCU
Brett McMurphy, Action Network
College Football Playoff (Fiesta Bowl) vs. UCLA
College Football Playoff National Championship vs. Georgia
Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports
College Football Playoff (Fiesta Bowl) vs. Tennessee
College Football Playoff National Championship vs. Georgia
Brad Crawford, 247Sports
College Football Playoff (Fiesta Bowl) vs. Tennessee
“If Ohio State wins the Big Ten at 13-0, that might be enough to supplant Georgia as the No. 1 seed in the eyes of the selection committee, but likely not given the Bulldogs' win over Tennessee and likely a top-10 LSU in Atlanta.
“On the other end, the selection committee would do everything they can to avoid a Georgia-Tennessee rematch this soon in a semifinal, hence the No. 3 seed here for the 11-1 Volunteers as long as TCU finishes with a loss. Clemson and Alabama losing strengthened Tennessee's shot at making the playoff significantly.”
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN
Rose Bowl vs. UCLA
Mark Schlabach, ESPN
College Football Playoff (Fiesta Bowl) vs. TCU
College Football Playoff National Championship vs. Georgia
Erick Smith, USA Today
College Football Playoff (Fiesta Bowl) vs. Oregon
College Football Playoff National Championship vs. Georgia
Scott Dochterman/Stewart Mandel, The Athletic
Rose Bowl vs. USC
“Georgia’s 27-13 rout of then-No. 1 Tennessee had no impact on our projected College Football Playoff field. LSU’s overtime upset of then-No.6 Alabama, Notre Dame’s 35-14 drubbing of previously undefeated Clemson and a reevaluation of Ohio State all did. Last week’s projected Fiesta Bowl semifinal was No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson. This week’s? No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Oregon.”
