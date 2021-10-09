    • October 9, 2021
    Miyan Williams Says He'll Return To Action Soon For Buckeyes

    The Ohio State running back has been unavailable the last two games.
    For the last couple weeks, all had been quiet on Miyan Williams' front.

    Fans had been wondering where the Buckeye running back has been after he burst on the scene in the team's opening game of the year.

    Williams has been listed as "unavailable" on Ohio State's weekly status report before both the Rutgers and Maryland games, leading some to wonder if he's been sick, hurt or disgruntled. The Buckeyes don't comment or elaborate on why players aren't dressed for games.

    During the second quarter of the Buckeyes homecoming game against Maryland, Williams finally let fans behind the curtain a little bit.

    In the meantime, Williams position-mates have performed admirably. TreVeyon Henderson has emerged as one of the best running backs in America, Master Teague continues to be a reliable veteran and Marcus Crowley flashed with some great carries against Rutgers last week.

    Live Updates: No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Maryland Terrapins

    Time will tell when Williams returns, but it sounds like he'll be ready to go soon.

