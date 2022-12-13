Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. Named First-Team All-American By Sporting News

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was named a first-team All-American by The Sporting News on Tuesday morning.

A sophomore from Philadelphia, Harrison has hauled in 72 passes for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Buckeyes this season. That includes a pair of three-touchdown performances in wins over Arkansas State and Michigan State.

Harrison was recently named the Big Ten's receiver of the year and finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, as well as a first-team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, Football Writers Association of America and the Associated Press.

He's already the program's first consensus All-American receiver since Terry Glenn in 1995 and needs just the American Football Coaches Association to name him a first-team selection on Wednesday to be Ohio State's first-ever unanimous All-American wideout.

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, meanwhile, garnered second-team honors from The Sporting News.

Jones, a senior from Indianapolis, has not allowed a single sack in 372 pass-blocking snaps this season while helping the Buckeyes’ offense average 44.5 points and 492.7 yards per game.

Eichenberg, a redshirt junior from Cleveland, has recorded a team-high 112 tackles – including 72 solo stops – 12 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.

-----

-----

-----

