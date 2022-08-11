Skip to main content

Photos From Ohio State's Seventh Practice Of Fall Camp 2022

The Buckeyes continue to work on fundamentals as they pass the one-quarter mark of fall camp.
Ohio State was back on the outdoor fields at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Thursday morning for the seventh of 25 practices leading up to the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3.

Stretching and the first three periods of practice were once again open to the media for photo and video opportunities, though we were invited to watch the remainder of practice from the stands, giving us our best look at the team so far. 

The Buckeyes also welcomed the Big Ten Network to practice for the network’s annual tour of the conference, with former linebacker Joshua Perry among those in attendance. After practice, head coach Ryan Day met with the media to discuss the depth and injuries at cornerback, position battles and much, much more.

Ohio State will wrap up the week with practice on Friday and a scrimmage on Saturday, then return to the Woody on Monday to being the third week of fall camp. Day, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and members of the tight end unit will be available afterward.

BuckeyesNow will continue to be on hand, bringing you preseason coverage from all angles. In the meantime, check out photos from the seventh practice of fall camp below:

1. C.J. Barnett
2. Zach Harrison
3. Luke Wypler
4. Kamryn Babb
5. Xavier Johnson
6. Marvin Harrison Jr
8. Denzel Burke
7. Cameron Brown
10. Blaize Exline
9. DeaMonte Trayanum
11. Marvin Harrison
12. Ryan Day
13. Tony Alford
14. Bennett Christian
15. Perry Eliano
16. Palaie Gaoteote
17. Andrew Moore
18. C.J. Hicks
19. Brian Hartline and Kaleb Brown
20. Kourt Williams
21. Steele Chambers
22. Johs Proctor
23. Ryan Smith
24. Ben Christman
25. Paris Johnson
26. Zen Michalski
27. George Fitzpatrick and Dawand Jones
28. Larry Johnson
30. Javontae Jean-Baptiste
29. Larry Johnson
31. Jack Sawyer
32. Jack Sawyer
33. J.T. Tuimoloau
34. George Fitzpatrick
35. Carson Hinzman
36. Carson Hinzman
37. Joe Royer and Cade Stover
38. Cade Stover and Joe Royer
39. Mitch Rossi
40. Zak Herbstreit and Gee Scott
41. Kevin Wilson
42. Ryan Day and C.J. Stroud

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

