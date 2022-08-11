Photos From Ohio State's Seventh Practice Of Fall Camp 2022

Ohio State was back on the outdoor fields at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Thursday morning for the seventh of 25 practices leading up to the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3.

Stretching and the first three periods of practice were once again open to the media for photo and video opportunities, though we were invited to watch the remainder of practice from the stands, giving us our best look at the team so far.

The Buckeyes also welcomed the Big Ten Network to practice for the network’s annual tour of the conference, with former linebacker Joshua Perry among those in attendance. After practice, head coach Ryan Day met with the media to discuss the depth and injuries at cornerback, position battles and much, much more.

Ohio State will wrap up the week with practice on Friday and a scrimmage on Saturday, then return to the Woody on Monday to being the third week of fall camp. Day, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and members of the tight end unit will be available afterward.

BuckeyesNow will continue to be on hand, bringing you preseason coverage from all angles. In the meantime, check out photos from the seventh practice of fall camp below:

