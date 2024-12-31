Ohio State Football: Preview and Prediction CFP Round Two vs Oregon
The Ohio State Buckeyes are once again set to play in the historic Rose Bowl, this time against the Oregon Ducks in round two of the 2024 College Football Playoffs.
Head coach Ryan Day was successful in his last trip to Pasadena back in 2022, as the Buckeyes managed to take down the Utah Utes in thrilling fashion, 48-45. Quarterback CJ Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba broke multiple bowl records, as Stroud threw for 573 yards and six touchdowns. Smith-Njigba was his primary target due to Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave opting out, and he finished with 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns.
Despite the recent success in California, the stakes are much higher for Ohio State this year. In order to advance to the CFP semifinals, Day must take down the No. 1 team in the nation in Oregon. The last time these two teams faced off against each other, the Ducks won in heartbreaking style, 32-31.
What To Watch For
One of the most important keys for Ohio State on Wednesday will be how the Buckeyes' defense performs against Oregon's highly-efficient offense.
Offensive coordinator Will Stein did an incredible job of scheming up his top playmakers in Week 7, as the Ducks' offense totaled 496 offensive yards against the Buckeyes. While the defense struggled to play man coverage in the last go-around, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles' switch to zone allowed for better coverage from Ohio State's defensive backs. If the Buckeyes once again resort to heavy zone coverage, the defensive line must win in the trenches to create pressure against quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Another pivotal factor in Wednesday's game will be if Ohio State can carry over the offensive momentum from the Tennessee game to the Rose Bowl.
Quarterback Will Howard had one of his best games of the season against the Volunteers, completing 24 of 29 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns. Howard's dominance through the air allowed for running back TreVeyon Henderson to generate offensive production on the ground, as the veteran tailback finished with 10 carries for 80 yards and one touchdown. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly must bring a balanced approach to Wednesday's matchup in order to keep up with Oregon's offense.
Oregon's Key Players
The dynamic duo of wide receivers Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart will be on full display in Wednesday's quarterfinals matchup.
Johnson and Stewart combined for 14 catches, 224 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the Ducks' recent win over the Buckeyes. With Stein calling the plays and Gabriel at the helm, the speedy wideouts do a terrific job of taking the top off of defenses. Both Johnson and Stewart gave Ohio State's defensive backs trouble in Week 7, so expect Oregon to fall back on their top playmakers on offense.
On the defensive side of the ball, sophomore defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei has been a force to be reckoned with in the trenches this season.
The younger brother of former Florida State quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is up to 10.5 sacks this season, along with 37 total tackles and two forced fumbles. Ohio State's offensive line has faired well against some of the best defensive lines this season, despite the numerous injuries. However, the combination of Uiagalelei and senior defensive end will be a tough matchup for the Buckeyes.
The "X" Factor: Ohio State's Pass Rush
Ohio State must win in the trenches on both sides of the ball against Oregon, especially on the defensive line.
After Gabriel managed to throw for 341 yards in the last matchup, it's clear that defensive ends Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau must get after the veteran quarterback to help out the Buckeyes' secondary. Luckily for Ohio State, 8.5 of the duo's combined total of 14 sacks came after the Buckeyes loss to Oregon in the regular season.
If Sawyer and Tuimoloau can create more pressure on the defensive front, it could give Gabriel less time to complete the big-time plays downfield.