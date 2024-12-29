Three Keys For An Ohio State Victory Over Oregon In The Rose Bowl
After an impressive win against the Tennessee Volunteers in round one of the College Football Playoffs, the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on the Oregon Ducks in a rematch of the Week 7 contest.
With the Buckeyes already experiencing Oregon earlier this season, here are three keys for an Ohio State victory over Dan Lanning and the Ducks on Wednesday.
Limit Oregon's Explosive Plays
The last time these two teams faced off against each other, the Ducks' offense erupted for 496 total offensive yards. Oregon's wide receiver duo of Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart combined for 224 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while running back Jordan James finished with 115 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Offensive coordinator Will Stein has done an excellent job all season of putting his unit in the best position to win. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel is a highly-efficient passer that can get the ball out quick to his top playmakers. And with talented weapons surrounding Gabriel, the Ducks' offense can easily control any game.
In order to limit both the pass and run game, Ohio State's defensive coordinator Jim Knowles must rely on his front seven. The Buckeyes' linebackers need to stay disciplined in the run game, while the defensive line creates pressure on Gabriel in the pass game.
Get An Early Lead Over Oregon
While the Buckeyes did not struggle with getting out to an early lead against the Volunteers in round one, Ohio State must repeat this on Wednesday.
There have been plenty of examples this season where head coach Ryan Day and his squad have failed to take control early in the game. In most cases, Ohio State found a rhythm in the second half. However, an early lead becomes important against one of the most efficient offenses in college football during the 2024 season.
If the Buckeyes come out with the same mentality the team possessed against Tennessee, it could slow down any momentum Oregon tries to build at the beginning of the contest.
Bring A Balanced Approach On Offense
Ohio State's offense must bring the same balanced approach from the Tennessee game to Wednesday's contest.
Quarterback Will Howard had one of his best starts this year against the Volunteers, completing 24-of-29 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns. The Buckeyes' offense scored 21 points in the first quarter, thanks to Howard's strong performance. But it wasn't just Howard that fueled the offense in the program's last game.
Running back TreVeyon Henderson, despite facing Tennessee's highly-regarded defensive line, managed to rush for 80 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Henderson's big-play ability opens up more opportunities through the air, so offensive coordinator Chip Kelly must utilize both Henderson and Quinshon Judkins in the run game to help out Howard.