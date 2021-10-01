October 1, 2021
Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Preview and Prediction for Ohio State's Big Ten Affair with Rutgers

Watch or listen to our conversation about what we think will happen this weekend in Piscataway, including what we expect from C.J. Stroud in his return to the field.
Author:
Publish date:

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Rutgers Scarlet Knights are primed for a big matchup as OSU jumps back into Big Ten play. Ohio State has totally owned the all-time series against the Scarlet Knights and I don't think anyone would argue that Rutgers is more talented, but this game should be much more competitive than in years' past between these two sides.

Greg Schiano's team has the best punting unit in the country, they haven't thrown a single interception in four games, they play far better defense than what fans are accustomed to seeing from them and they're coming off a nice performance last week in a near upset of Michigan. Could they possibly give this young Ohio State team more than it could handle?

We break down everything you need to know ahead of the Buckeyes re-entry back into Big Ten play on this morning's preview and prediction podcast! Join Tommy Zagorski and me each Friday morning all season long as we give you an inside look at the Buckeyes' upcoming game.

