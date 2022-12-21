INNISS PROFILE

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

High School: American Heritage

Size: 6-foot-0, 190 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★★

Commitment Date: June 21, 2022

Recruitment Recap: While Ohio State didn’t offer Brandon Inniss a scholarship until February 2021, his relationship with wide receivers coach Brian Hartline dates all the way back to when he was playing on varsity as an eighth grader.

It wasn’t enough to keep him from committing to Oklahoma that August, but became especially notable when Inniss backed off his pledge to the Sooners just a few months later when head coach Lincoln Riley took the same job at USC.

Most assumed Inniss would follow Riley to the Trojans, but Hartline rekindled the relationship and quickly swung things in the Buckeyes’ favor. That was especially apparent when he made a multi-day visit alongside his South Florida Express teammates in early April.

Inniss committed to Ohio State in June as part of a string of pledges that included four-star wide receivers Carnell Tate and Noah Rogers. He took an unofficial visit to Miami (Fla.) late in the cycle, but ultimately stuck with the Buckeyes rather than flip to the hometown Hurricanes.

Evaluation: “Inniss is as safe a bet as there is in college football recruiting, but just because the South Florida native has the highest floor among wide receiver projections in his class, it doesn’t mean his potential to polish up in certain areas doesn’t exist. He is big, physical, explosive, reliable and competitive at the position, building into a foundation as solid as there is at any position nationally.

“The first thing easy to notice on Inniss is his frame. He’s built more like a tailback or power slot than a conventional wide receiver, though his skill set suggests he can line up anywhere and put pressure on defenses ... Where Inniss maybe shines brightest, though, is at the catch point. The build and overall strength enables him to win contested plays and his elite body control and field awareness pair to make him productive even when a defender is nearby."

