Report: UCLA, USC Planning To Join Big Ten As Soon As 2024 Season

The addition of the Bruins and Trojans would expand the conference footprint to more than 2,700 miles.

According to a report from Jon Wilner of The San Jose Mercury News, UCLA and USC are planning to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten as soon as the 2024 season, though he noted “the move has not been finalized at the highest levels of power.”

The Trojans have been members of the Pac-12 – which was originally known as the Pacific Coast Conference – since 1922, while the Bruins joined the conference in 1928. Both universities are located in Los Angeles, which would expand the Big Ten footprint to more than 2,700 miles.

The Big Ten most recently expanded in 2014 with the addition of Maryland and Rutgers, bringing the number of teams in the conference to 14. UCLA and USC would be the 15th and 16th members, falling in line with the SEC, which extended invitations to Oklahoma and Texas this offseason.

Ohio State is 4-4-1 all-time against the Bruins, including 0-1 in the Rose Bowl, which takes place at UCLA’s home stadium and traditionally pits the winners of the Big Ten and Pac-12. The Bruins won their most-recent matchup in 2001 in Pasadena, a game that was postponed one week due to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The Buckeyes are 10-13-1 all-time against the Trojans, meanwhile, as they snapped a seven-game losing streak in that series with a 24-7 win in the 2017 Cotton Bowl. The programs have met seven times in the Rose Bowl, with USC holding a 4-3 advantage in those meetings.

