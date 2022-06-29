"I always loved Ohio State growing up, so it means a lot to me."

Heading into Ohio State’s one-day camp on June 21, Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy quarterback Colin Hurley knew he would have to be at his best in order to earn an offer from the staff.

After all, 2024 five-star commit Dylan Raiola was also set to throw for head coach Ryan Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis that afternoon, and anything less than a stellar performance might have been overshadowed by Raiola’s presence.

Knowing that, the 6-foot-0 and 205-pound Hurley decided to walk roughly a mile from his hotel to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in order to clear his mind. He then became just the second signal-caller in the class of 2025 to land an offer from the Buckeyes, joining Findlay, Ohio, quarterback Ryan Montgomery – the younger brother of 2023 four-star offensive tackle commit Luke Montgomery.

“I thought I did very well,” Hurley said after the camp. “There was good competition out there. I learned a lot of new stuff from Coach Day ... He was definitely impressed by my arm talent, my velocity and my accuracy, as well.”

Hurley, who hails from the same high school as former running back Marcus Crowley and cornerbacks Shaun Wade and Tyreke Johnson, split time on varsity as an eighth-grader and is coming off a freshman season in which he threw for 2,146 yards and 24 touchdowns to lead the Conquerors to the state championship.

That obviously caught the attention of some of the country’s best programs, with Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, UCF, Virginia and others extending scholarship offers this spring. However, few – if any – mean more to him than Ohio State.

“Ohio State’s definitely a big offer for any skill position, but especially quarterback because they’ve produced a lot of good quarterbacks in the past,” Hurley said. “This offer means a lot to me. I always loved Ohio State growing up, so it means a lot to me.”

In addition to the group session, Hurley was tasked with throwing to 2024 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star running back Stacy Gage during his private workout with running backs coach Tony Alford. He also welcomed that challenge with open arms, as it gave him a glimpse of what it would be like to play for the Buckeyes.

“I definitely want to be coached hard and I feel that (Day) coaches his players hard,” Hurley said. “I felt it out there today. He wanted everything thrown specifically, and I like that. As a player, I definitely want that because that’s only going to help me.”

Of course, Hurley has two and a half years before he can sign with the school of his choice. But with an offer from his dream school already in hand, he’s eager to build upon that relationship in hopes of being the Buckeyes’ top target in his class.

“I just came out here and tried to be the best version of myself,” Hurley said. “I know if I do that, I can be the best quarterback in the country.”

