The freshman will be sidelined for a few weeks after undergoing surgery to repair loose cartilage.

According to his Instagram story, Ohio State freshman wide receiver Kaleb Brown will be sidelined for a few weeks after he underwent surgery on Wednesday to repair loose cartilage in his knee.

The 5-foot-11 and 195-pound Brown arrived in Columbus this summer as a four-star prospect from Chicago St. Rita, where he was the first player to ever win the Chicago Catholic League’s East Suburban Catholic Conference player of the year award twice.

Brown suffered a knee injury in the first games of his senior season but returned to action in time for the playoffs. He finished the year with 11 catches for 189 yards and three touchdowns and 14 carries for 54 yards and three more scores to lead the Mustangs to an appearance in the state championship game.

Brown was one of four wide receivers to sign with the Buckeyes last cycle, joining four-stars Kyion Grayes, Caleb Burton and Kojo Antwi. He was the highest-rated of the four, as he was considered the 13th-best wide receiver and No. 79 prospect overall in the class of 2022.

Grayes and Burton were early enrollees who participated in spring practice, while Brown and Antwi joined the team earlier this month. His recovery timetable suggests he'll be fully healthy for fall camp, which will begin in early August.

