Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Blasts Kent State, 66-0

We’re counting the days until the 2022 season by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game could very well be highlighted when there are 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 66, Kent State 0 - Sept. 13, 2014

Quarterback J.T. Barrett matched a school record with six touchdown passes – including five in the first half – as Ohio State rebounded from a 14-point home loss to Virginia Tech by crushing Kent State, 66-0.

A redshirt freshman making just his third-career start in place of senior Braxton Miller, who was out for the season with a shoulder injury, Barrett finished the game 23-of-30 for 312 yards.

That made him the first Buckeye to throw for more than 300 yards since Heisman Trophy winner Troy Smith went 29-of-41 for 316 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-39 win over Michigan in 2006.

The six scores, meanwhile, tied the mark set by former quarterback Kenny Guiton in the first half of a 76-0 win over Florida A&M in 2013.

"We had a pretty good idea what they were going to do," said Barrett, who was pulled from the game midway through the third quarter. "We worked on a game plan all week and it turned out pretty good for us."

Freshman running back Curtis Samuel rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, as well, as Ohio State racked up 628 yards of total offense. The Golden Flashes, meanwhile, were limited to 126 total yards while suffering their worst defeat since a 56-0 loss to Miami (Ohio) in 1998.

"Some people say, 'Oh, you shouldn't play them,'" head coach Urban Meyer said. "I think you should play them. You can't forecast when you make this scheduling that you're going to have a new quarterback and a young offensive line. This is what the doctor ordered."

-----

-----

-----

