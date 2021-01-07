Nick Saban, Pete Golding Very Impressed with Ryan Day

The Ohio State head coach has the attention of the Crimson Tide coaches as he builds something special in Columbus.

Ryan Day's success in Columbus hasn't gone unnoticed by anyone across major college football.

To begin your coaching career 23-1 through the first 24 games, win back-to-back Big Ten championships, proceed to play in two College Football Playoffs and make the national championship game is the kind of story that most coaches only dream about.

Frankly, most coaches don't get to take over a true blueblood program at its peak. The vast majority of coaching changes are made out of necessity for change. So while Ryan Day certainly took over one of the best teams in the country, what he's been able to do to keep the program on the mountain top is still awfully impressive.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and defensive coordinator Pete Golding were each asked about their impressions of why Day has had such a great run in Columbus to start his head coaching career.

"Well, he does a great job of coaching," Saban said. "He's a very good offensive sort of play-caller. He's got a great scheme on offense. Certainly does a great job of coaching his players to execute that scheme. They're very well-coached in every phase, and their team plays with great intangibles, discipline, toughness, play hard. Seems to have great togetherness on their team.

"So I think those are all great indicators of what a great job Ryan Day does as a head coach and as a leader of his organization. I think he's taken advantage of a great opportunity and certainly done an outstanding job with it, and they've got one of the best teams in the country, no doubt about that."

Golding certainly shares Saban's admiration for Day.

"He does a really nice job moving guys around in certain spots and isolating guys and trying to get them on a linebacker or get them on a safety," Golding said. "They do a really nice job in the run game of creating the extra gap, making you account for the quarterback. But I really like their look system.

"They're in the right play a lot of the times based on looking to the sideline and checking the play, and then they complement that with a fake look to now they go tempo off of it to where you're kind of caught in the middle. 'Hey, can I look to the sideline and be able to check what we're in, and then now they snap the ball, you're not ready, and it's an explosive.' Or you're saying, 'here's what we're in, here's my hand. We're either better than you or we're not.' I think he's done a really nice job of complementing those two things and staying pretty balanced with it."

Right now, every major recruiting service has Ohio State and Alabama bringing in the top two recruiting classes in the country for the Class of 2021, and the Buckeyes have a massive lead in recruiting the Class of 2022 - so it appears that the future continues to be bright in Columbus.

Ohio State and Alabama meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday evening in Miami, Florida.

