Watch Ryan Day's Postgame Press Conference After Beating Penn State

Here is what Ohio State's head coach had to say after the Buckeyes' biggest win of the season.

The Buckeyes just registered their biggest win of the 2021 season, a 33-24 victory over Penn State in front of nearly 103,000 fans in Columbus. The Buckeyes' defense was the story of the night, as they shut down Penn State's running attack and withstood the biggest emotional swings in the game.

Watch LIVE or on-demand as Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and several of his players address the media following their big win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

