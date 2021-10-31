Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch Ryan Day's Postgame Press Conference After Beating Penn State

    Here is what Ohio State's head coach had to say after the Buckeyes' biggest win of the season.
    Author:

    The Buckeyes just registered their biggest win of the 2021 season, a 33-24 victory over Penn State in front of nearly 103,000 fans in Columbus. The Buckeyes' defense was the story of the night, as they shut down Penn State's running attack and withstood the biggest emotional swings in the game.

    Watch LIVE or on-demand as Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and several of his players address the media following their big win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Ryan Day’s Message To Recruits: “You Come To Ohio State For Games Like This”

    Read More

    Denzel Burke Looking Forward To Covering Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

    Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. Embraces Being Son Of Pro Football Hall Of Famer

    Building The Buckeyes Talks Avery Henry, Earnest Greene And Kam Dewberry

    Ohio State F E.J. Liddell Named To Preseason All-Big Ten Team

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Added To Maxwell Award Watch List

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!-

    Ryan Day Press Conference October 30
    Football

    Watch Ryan Day's Postgame Press Conference After Beating Penn State

    1 minute ago
    Jack Sawyer
    Football

    Ohio State Stymies Penn State, Keeps College Football Playoff Hopes Alive

    29 minutes ago
    Steele Chambers
    Football

    Steele Chambers Ejected For Targeting

    2 hours ago
    Jerron Cage
    Football

    Jerron Cage Scores On 55-Yard Fumble Return Before Halftime

    2 hours ago
    Ohio State Fotball
    Football

    Halftime Analysis: Ohio State Defense Carrying Heavy Load, Buckeyes Lead at the Break

    2 hours ago
    57. Chris Olave
    Football

    Live Updates: No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 20 Penn State Nittany Lions

    21 minutes ago
    Chris Olave
    Football

    Ohio State Is 3-0 Against Penn State While Wearing Alternate Uniforms At Home

    6 hours ago
    Harry Miller
    Football

    Ohio State's Master Teague, Harry Miller Among 15 Players Unavailable Against Penn State

    7 hours ago