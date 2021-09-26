September 26, 2021
Ryan Day Postgame Press Conference After Buckeyes Beat Akron

Watch Ryan Day and six of his players meet with the media after the Buckeyes beat up Akron on Saturday night.
Ohio State pounded the Akron Zips on Saturday night, 59-7. In many ways, the game looked like what you'd expect the Buckeyes to do against a mid-major team. But things weren't quite perfect as the Buckeyes continue to try and find their identity.

Ryan Day and six of his players addressed the media after the game wrapped up tonight. Hear from Coach Day, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Paris Johnson, Antwuan Jackson, Steele Chambers, Haskell Garrett and Matthew Jones at the link below.

Stay tuned on BuckeyesNow for more coverage throughout the night!

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums.

