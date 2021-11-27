Ryan Day, Buckeyes' Press Conference After Stunning Michigan Loss
With flurries flying most of the afternoon in Ann Arbor, Ohio State and Michigan played one of the all time great games in the history of their bitter rivalry. After winning 15 of the last 16 matchups, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes lost a Big Ten game for the first time since Purdue knocked off Ohio State in 2018.
Michigan prevailed on Saturday, 42-27, thanks to six rushing touchdowns. The Wolverines will play for a conference championship next weekend for the first time under Jim Harbaugh.
Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and several of their players talk to the media after the game ended.
-----
Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.
-----
You may also like:
Read More
Game Preview: Ohio State, Michigan Look To Clinch Berth In Big Ten Championship Game
Game Prediction: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 5 Michigan Wolverines
Former Ohio State CB Amir Riep Enters Name Into Transfer Portal
Ohio State Rises To No. 2 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
Chris Olave On Biletnikoff Snub: “All Three Of Us Should've Been On There”
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!