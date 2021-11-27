Ryan Day, Buckeyes' Press Conference After Stunning Michigan Loss

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as the Buckeyes' head coach and several players visit with reporters after Saturday's rivalry game.

With flurries flying most of the afternoon in Ann Arbor, Ohio State and Michigan played one of the all time great games in the history of their bitter rivalry. After winning 15 of the last 16 matchups, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes lost a Big Ten game for the first time since Purdue knocked off Ohio State in 2018.

Michigan prevailed on Saturday, 42-27, thanks to six rushing touchdowns. The Wolverines will play for a conference championship next weekend for the first time under Jim Harbaugh.

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and several of their players talk to the media after the game ended.

