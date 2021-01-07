Ryan Day Previews Alabama, Says Buckeyes are On Track to Play

Day and the Buckeyes are looking forward to playing Alabama on Monday night on the biggest stage the game has to offer.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have continued to practice each day this week in preparation for Monday evening's College Football Playoff National Championship game against Alabama.

Usually, that's not notable news. But given the reports earlier this week that the Buckeyes are dealing with additional CoVID-19 cases and that there were discussions about pushing the game back one week, both Ryan Day and Nick Saban have been asked about it since then.

Coach Saban addressed earlier on Thursday why he thinks it's unlikely and why it would be challenging to move the game back.

In the meantime, Ryan Day was very succinct when answering questions about the topic, noting in brief answers that they are still on track to play on Monday, that they aren't worried about not having enough players to play and that they won't discuss their game status report until it's revealed later in the week.

"Any time you deal with that, and lose people it is a gut punch," Day said in the media session. "But it's not something we're not used to. We've had starters all over the place down. We've just found ways to work through it. You can feel sorry for yourself, or you can continue to work on and push through it.

"For us, that's why the story about this season is so amazing to me. We continue to push through despite all these difficult challenges along the way, and no different this week. We got a new set of challenges this week. We're going to have to figure it out, go down to Miami and play."

Here are two more highlights from Day's press conference on Thursday, addressing the emotional nature of the Clemson win and the necessity to be constantly be on your toes this year.

We'll have much more from the Buckeyes' media sessions today shortly.

