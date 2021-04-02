FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Ryan Day Press Conference as Middle of Spring Practice Approaches

Hear from the Buckeyes' head coach as Ohio State continues its spring session and prepares for the spring game on April 17.
The Ohio State Buckeyes are roughly half way through spring practice as they try to get a handle on who will play and what everyone's roles will be for the 2021 season. Head coach Ryan Day met with reporters for about 17 minutes on Friday morning to share how things have gone so far during camp.

You can watch the entire press conference in the video above. Also, please subscribe to our YouTube channel, where we address lots of the latest topics within the Buckeyes program.

