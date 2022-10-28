Teammates Encouraged Ohio State's Donovan Jackson After Mistake Against Iowa

Despite the score, Saturday’s 54-10 win over Iowa contained several moments that Ohio State wished to have back, including one crucial error from sophomore offensive guard Donovan Jackson.

Just two minutes into the game, a double-team from Jackson left senior defensive end Joe Evans untouched to pursue redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud. Evans plowed into Stroud and forced a fumble, which he then picked up and returned 11 yards for a touchdown.

“It was just a miscommunication on my part – something that we worked on all week and I just didn’t execute the way I should have,” Jackson during his media availability on Wednesday night.

The scoop-and-score was the first trip to the end zone for either team and gave Iowa a 7-3 lead after the defense held Ohio State to a field goal on the game’s opening drive. It was the only touchdown of the game for the Hawkeyes, too, as they added field goal in the second quarter for their only other score of the game.

Jackson said his teammates were supportive of him when he returned to the sidelines following the mistake.

“After that happened, I came over to the sideline and everyone was like, ‘We’re good,’ ‘It’s early in the game,’ ‘We got this, ‘Try not to let this rattle you,’” Jackson said.

The words of encouragement seemed to do the trick as Ohio State went on a tear thereafter, scoring 51 points while holding Iowa to the aforementioned 10. Jackson and the offensive line would not allow another sack for the rest of the game, either, keeping Stroud’s scarlet jersey clean of any more turf pellets.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day highlighted what Jackson brings to the team, and added he will only get better as his career in Columbus continues.

“I think Donovan Jackson is going to be a star,” Day said, “Not just his talent level. It’s his approach, it’s his discipline, it’s his skill level and he’s got a real bright future ahead of him.”

Jackson said he is grateful for the encouragement he received from his teammates after the play, citing the culture of Ohio State as the reason for the supportiveness of his comrades.

“It goes back to the brotherhood of this place,” Jackson said. “It was one of those things that I really appreciate the guys next to me for.”

